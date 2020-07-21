China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, including eight in Xinjiang

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 11 new coronavirus cases for July 20, down from 22 cases from a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday (July 21).

Of the new infections, eight were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other three were imported cases.

China reported six new asymptomatic patients, down from 13 a day earlier.

As of Monday, mainland China had 83,693 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

 
 
 

