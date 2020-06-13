China reports 11 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases for June 12

People walk through the Hutong neighborhood in Beijing on June 12, 2020.
People walk through the Hutong neighborhood in Beijing on June 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
36 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases for June 12, the national health authority said on Saturday (June 13).

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement that five of the new confirmed patients were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas.

The six locally transmitted cases were all in Beijing, the statement said.

The NHC reported seven confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case a day earlier.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,075, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but do not display symptoms, as confirmed cases.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content