China reports 101 new coronavirus cases, up from 68 cases

According to the health authorities, mainland China had 84,060 confirmed coronavirus cases as of July 28, 2020.
According to the health authorities, mainland China had 84,060 confirmed coronavirus cases as of July 28, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 101 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 28, up from 68 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday (July 29).

Of the new infections, 89 were in the far western region of Xinjiang and one in Beijing, while three were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, down from 34 a day earlier.

As of Tuesday, mainland China had 84,060 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content