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China renews scrutiny of military procurement with call for tips

The PLA posted a notice on its procurement website to solicit tips covering potential breaches involving goods and services, construction projects, food and medical supplies.

BEIJING – China’s military is asking the public to report suspected violations in the Rocket Force, extending scrutiny of a branch at the centre of President Xi Jinping’s shake-up of the armed forces.

The People’s Liberation Army on Aug 24 posted a notice on its procurement website to solicit tips covering potential breaches involving goods and services, construction projects, food and medical supplies.

It provided a hotline number for tipsters, seeking information specifically from suppliers, bidding representatives, military personnel and other related entities.

The request echoes a 2023 inquiry by the PLA’s Equipment Development Department into possible procurement misconduct involving military hardware dating to 2017.

That earlier review led to sweeping purges that removed a series of senior officers and executives in the defence sector.

The latest notice doesn’t specify how far back authorities will examine transactions. Submissions are due by Nov 30.

The Rocket Force, which oversees China’s conventional missile and nuclear arsenal, was among the branches hardest hit in the earlier upheaval.

The campaign reached the military’s highest ranks, leading to the investigations of Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, who were vice-chairmen of the apex Central Military Commission.

The overhaul raised questions about operational readiness of the world’s largest standing army.

The review comes as the ruling Communist Party prepares for its next five-year congress in 2027, when changes to the party and military leadership are expected.

The examination of procurement activity may help authorities vet officials for promotion. BLOOMBERG