China renews red alert for high temperatures

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China's national observatory on Sunday (Aug 14) renewed a red alert for high temperatures, the most severe warning in its four-tier weather warning system, as scorching heatwaves hit many regions of the country.

During the day on Sunday, parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi and Guangdong are expected to experience high temperatures of 35 deg C to 39 deg C, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

Temperatures in parts of Shaanxi, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Zhejiang, Sichuan, Chongqing and Xinjiang may surpass 40 deg C, the centre said.

It advised the local authorities to take emergency measures against the heatwave, suspend outdoor work, pay close attention to fire safety, and take particular care of vulnerable groups.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system.

Red represents the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.