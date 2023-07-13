China renews call for US to lift sanctions, ‘open’ to commerce chief’s visit

BEIJING – China on Thursday renewed its call for the United States to lift “unilateral” sanctions against Chinese enterprises ahead of a possible visit by the US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The US has imposed sanctions on Chinese companies involved in using what the US calls forced labour in the far-western region of Xinjiang. China has repeatedly denied the accusations.

“The US has seriously damaged Chinese companies’ interests,” China’s Commerce Ministry spokesman Shu Jueting told a press conference.

“China is firmly opposed to it, and urges the US side to immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms and lift its unilateral sanctions against them,” she added.

When asked about a possible visit by Ms Raimondo, Ms Shu said: “China is open to such a visit and is in communication with the US over the matter.”

“China will remain committed to addressing economic and trade concerns through communication and dialogue, while promoting constructive and practical cooperation,” she added.

Ms Raimondo said in March that the Biden administration was considering a pilot programme to address risks involved in investment in China.

On Monday, China’s Finance Ministry said it was required by the US to “lift bans on Xinjiang-related products” and take “practical actions” in response to its major concerns about sanctions.

The ministry statement followed a recent visit to Beijing by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, which yielded no breakthrough but was described as “productive” by both sides.

The two countries agreed to keep channels open for economic talks. REUTERS