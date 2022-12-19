China removes former industry minister Xiao Yaqing from post for bribery

China's ministry of industry and information technology oversees a vast swathe of the economy. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
17 min ago

BEIJING - China’s former industry minister Xiao Yaqing was expelled from the Communist Party for bribery and relieved of his government duties, China’s anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.

Mr Xiao, 62, will be demoted to a lower-level position and arrangements will be made for his retirement, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website.

He was put under investigation for suspected violations of discipline and law in July.

The ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) oversees a vast swathe of the economy, from next-generation telecoms to semiconductors, vaccine production and electric vehicles. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China's ex-justice minister faces life in jail amid purge of security officials
Chinese tycoon’s luxury prison in the sky shows the rich can make up the rules

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top