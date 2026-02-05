Straitstimes.com header logo

China removes 3 lawmakers with defence-sector ties after top general probed

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping stands in a car to review the troops during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

In Chinese President Xi Jinping's (pictured) years-long corruption purge, the Chinese Defence Ministry said on Jan 24 it was investigating General Zhang Youxia.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING – Three Chinese lawmakers with ties to the defence sector have been removed from their positions, state media said in the wake of

an investigation of the nation’s top general,

just as Beijing tries to modernise its military.

The announcement on the evening of Feb 4 by the Xinhua news agency did not give a reason for the dismissals or say that the lawmakers, who are from the defence, aerospace and nuclear industries, were under investigation.

In President Xi Jinping’s years-long corruption purge, the Defence Ministry said on Jan 24 it was investigating General Zhang Youxia – second only to Mr Xi in China’s military leadership – over suspected “serious violations of discipline and law”.

The probe of Gen Zhang, seen as a top Xi ally, meant the US lost a respected, well-known contact within China’s military as successive US administrations have worked to build senior-level ties to avoid mishaps between the world’s two most powerful militaries.

The sacked lawmakers are Mr Zhou Xinmin, the former head of state-owned conglomerate Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), which produces most of China’s military aircraft and drones, longtime nuclear-weapons researcher Liu Cangli and Mr Luo Qi, chief engineer of state-owned nuclear-power giant China National Nuclear Corporation.

The provincial governments responsible for the lawmakers’ dismissals did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.

The dismissals were announced a month before China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress, convenes for its yearly meeting, marking the start of a five-year planning cycle for the ruling Communist Party of China.

Mr Xi wants China, the world’s biggest military spender after the US, to achieve what he calls full military modernisation by 2035, although the US Pentagon has said that corruption in the military’s ranks could be impeding progress toward that goal.

Mr Zhou was named AVIC chairman in March 2024, but his name is no longer on the company’s website. The day before his removal, AVIC held a meeting on anti-corruption, the company said on social media. He is also a former top executive at Shanghai-based planemaker COMAC.

Former AVIC head Tan Ruisong was expelled from the party for corruption in February 2025.

Nuclear-weapons researcher Liu ran the China Academy of Engineering Physics from 2015 to 2024, and had long conducted nuclear weapons research, according to his biography on the website of the Chinese Society of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics. REUTERS

More on this topic
Zhang Youxia: Veteran princeling caught in China’s military purge
China targets ‘rats’ stealing military funds after launch of high-profile probe into top generals
See more on

China

Defence and military

Corruption

China corruption

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.