China releases video of Uighur musician after reports of death

BEIJING (DPA) - An unverified video of Uighur musician Abdurehim Heyith was published online by Chinese state media on Sunday (Feb 10), in an effort to disprove a report that he had died in a detention camp in Xinjiang province.

Heyit's case came to international attention on Saturday, when Turkey's Foreign Ministry reported his death as part of a sweeping statement on China's detention of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

In the 25-second video released by China Radio International's Turkish service, a man identified as Heyit introduces himself and the date as Feb 10.

"I'm in the process of being investigated for allegedly violating the national laws," he says directly to the camera. "I am now in good health and have never been abused."

It is not uncommon for China to release videos of detained activists giving full "confessions" of their crimes. The veracity of the video, however, has been questioned online.

Heyit, 57, is reportedly serving an eight-year prison sentence for his work as a musician, according to Turkey's Foreign Ministry.

China has reportedly detained one million Uighurs and other Muslims in a vast network of detention camps in Xinjiang province, according to a United Nations committee.

China says its policies are intended to stop the spread of terrorism and extremism, following ethnic riots in 2009 and terrorist attacks in Xinjiang and elsewhere.