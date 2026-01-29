Straitstimes.com header logo

China relaxes visa rules for UK citizens on PM Starmer’s trip to Beijing

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits the Forbidden City during his visit to China.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits the Forbidden City during his visit to China.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING – China agreed to relax rules to allow some visa-free travel for British citizens on Jan 29 during a visit by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Beijing, as part of a partnership deal which London hopes will help expand its service sector.

British citizens will be allowed to visit China without a visa if they are travelling for under 30 days, Mr Starmer said following his talks with President Xi Jinping, in what he cast as a win for business.

Companies had been “crying out for ways to grow their footprints in China”, a statement from Mr Starmer said, adding that visa-free travel would help facilitate expansion in that market, boosting jobs at home.

Injecting growth into

Britain's relatively sluggish economy

is one of the main aims of his four-day trip.

As part of what Britain called a “new partnership”, the two countries also agreed to conduct a feasibility study which could pave the way towards a bilateral services agreement, which would further help British firms doing business in China.

Britain's economy is underpinned by its huge services sector and the partnership will aim to grow links in the healthcare, financial and professional services, legal services, education and skills sectors, the statement said.

Britain exports £13 billion (S$22.69 billion) worth of services to China annually, it added, and demand from China is growing. REUTERS

More on this topic
UK’s Starmer signals China reset in talks with Xi, eyes economic wins
China says Canada deal not aimed at US after tariff threat
See more on

China

Keir Starmer

Britain

Xi Jinping

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.