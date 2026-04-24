Straitstimes.com header logo

China rejects Trump accusation that intercepted Iran ship was ‘gift from China’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The President suggested in an interview on CNBC on April 21 that the US caught a boat carrying a “gift” from China.

The US President suggested in an interview on CNBC on April 21 that the US caught a boat carrying a “gift” from China.

PHOTO: EPA

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING China’s Foreign Ministry on April 24 rejected an accusation by US President Donald Trump that an Iranian-flagged cargo ship intercepted by US forces was a “gift from China”.

The US said it fired on and seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to evade its blockade of Iranian ports. Iran’s military said the ship had been travelling from China and vowed retaliation against what it called “armed piracy by the US military”.

Mr Trump on April 21 told CNBC the ship “had some things on it, which wasn’t very nice. A gift from China perhaps, I don’t know”.

China’s Foreign Ministry rejected the comments.

“China opposes any accusations and associations that lack a factual basis,” ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

“Normal international trade relations between countries should not be subject to interference and disruption,” he added.

The container ship Touska, which was boarded and seized by US forces on April 19, is likely to have what Washington deems dual-use items that could be used by the military on board, maritime security sources said on April 20. REUTERS

More on this topic
US-Iran stalemate running out of time as risks for Trump and Tehran grow
Trump risks showdown with Xi before summit over Hormuz blockade
See more on

China

Iran

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.