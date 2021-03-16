China deeply concerned over likely EU human rights sanctions: Ambassador

BERLIN (REUTERS) - China is deeply concerned over the European Union's likely imposition of sanctions on the country over human rights, Beijing's ambassador to the bloc said on Tuesday (March 16).

"We are against interference in other's internal affairs, against sanctions and against groundless accusations," Ambassador Zhang Ming told an online seminar.

"We want dialogue, not confrontation. We ask the EU to think twice," he added.

The EU is set to sanction four Chinese officials and one entity, with travel bans and asset freezes, next Monday over human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority, according to EU diplomats.

