China rejects Japan PM Takaichi’s reaffirmation of Taiwan stance

BEIJING – China continued to voice its frustration with Japan after new comments from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reaffirming Tokyo’s long-held position that it understands and respects Beijing’s view on Taiwan.

At a regular press briefing on Dec 4, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian questioned Ms Takaichi’s remarks. “Now that Prime Minister Takaichi claims that the Japanese government’s basic position regarding Taiwan remains as stated in the 1972 Sino-Japanese joint statement, can she accurately and fully articulate what was stated in the joint statement?” he asked.

“Why does the Japanese side just refuse to clearly articulate the commitments it has made and its legal obligations?” he added.

Ms Takaichi had told Parliament on Dec 3 that Japan’s position on Taiwan hasn’t changed since the 1972 Japan-China joint communique. She was responding to a question on whether Japan had shifted from its official stance, which respects China’s view that Taiwan is an “inalienable part of its territory”, without specifically agreeing to the ‘One China’ principle.

Tensions between the two countries have soared after Ms Takaichi suggested in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could mean a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, effectively implying that Tokyo could deploy its military with other nations in that scenario.

Since then, Tokyo and Beijing have been locked in a diplomatic and economic dispute, with China taking several measures against Japan, including advising its citizens to avoid travelling there.

Ms Takaichi’s remarks were earlier seen by some Chinese social media users as a step back from her earlier stance, though others said more clarity was needed. On Dec 4, the phrase “Sanae Takaichi finally relented” was the No. 1 trending topic on Weibo, China’s X-like social media platform.

In the joint statement that formalized diplomatic relations between the two nations more than half a century ago, Japan said it “fully understands and respects” China’s view that Taiwan is an “inalienable part” of its territory. That agreement stopped short of saying Japan fully supported Beijing’s interpretation of “One China”.

Ms Takaichi has resisted Chinese demands to retract her remarks on Nov 7, saying repeatedly that Tokyo’s position on any security emergency remains the same. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has also said multiple times that Japan’s stance on Taiwan hasn’t changed from 1972.

She originally spoke about how a Chinese attack on Taiwan would directly threaten Japan’s national security, noting that any invasion or blockade could be damaging to Japan and its citizens. In a potential conflict, the tens of thousands of US troops stationed in Japan could also become involved, making them targets and increasing the risk of Japan being pulled into the fighting under its security alliance with Washington.

Hundreds of thousands of Japanese citizens also live in or travel frequently to Taiwan, and trade between the two sides remains important for Tokyo, particularly regarding semiconductors.

Underscoring those close ties, at the annual Taiwan-Japan Economic and Trade Conference Thursday, the two sides were set to sign a memorandum of understanding on customs cooperation and an agreement on digital trade, according to a statement.

At the same time, Beijing has been on a campaign to win backing from other countries over its dispute with Tokyo. China’s top diplomat Wang Yi used a call with French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne on Nov 27 to say the two sides needed to support each other and to condemn Ms Takaichi’s “provocative remarks”.

Responding to a question about China’s recent diplomatic efforts to isolate Japan, government chief spokesperson Minoru Kihara said on Dec 4 that Japan will keep reaching out to the international community.

“I’m aware of the various moves from China,” he said, adding that Japan will continue to refute Chinese claims that aren’t based on fact. “Japan will also keep explaining its stance and thinking to the international community.” Bloomberg