China refutes comparison between Taiwan and Venezuela

Several critics have drawn parallels between the Taiwan and Venezuela, speculating that China might take similar actions.

BEIJING – A Chinese mainland spokesperson reiterated on Jan 7 that the Taiwan question is an internal matter for the Chinese people and allows no external interference, refuting recent comparisons between Taiwan and Venezuela.

Speaking at a news conference, Mr Chen B inhua, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said, “The US has brazenly used force against a sovereign country, seriously violating international law, infringing upon another country’s sovereignty, and threatening regional peace and security.

“We firmly oppose this.”

Following the US seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan 3 , several critics in Taiwan have drawn parallels between the island and Venezuela, speculating that the Chinese mainland might take similar actions.

In response, Mr Chen stressed that Taiwan is China’s Taiwan, emphasising that resolving the Taiwan question is the Chinese people’s internal affair and allows no external interference.

“If ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces dare to take reckless actions and cross the red line, we will take resolute measures and deliver a head-on blow,” he added. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK