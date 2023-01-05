China recalibrates diplomacy after leadership reshuffle

BEIJING - All eyes were on China in 2022 as it went through a major political reshuffle during the 20th National Congress of the ruling Communist Party.

It also marked the country’s return to the world stage as President Xi Jinping ventured out of the country for the first time in almost three years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The year coincided with substantial external and internal challenges as the country entered a diplomatic vortex in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lasted throughout the year, and continued to face technology sanctions and heightened pressure on the Taiwan issue from the US, all while coping with economic slowdown and public anger stemming from Covid controls.

After being re-elected as General Secretary of the party’s Central Committee in October, Xi launched a whirlwind tour of diplomatic talks, meeting with leaders from dozens of countries from almost every continent, repairing strained relations including those with the US and Australia, while attending major international summits.

Meanwhile, China hosted a number of foreign leaders with the goal of fostering greater cooperation with nations near and far, with a special focus on Europe. It also deepened ties with Asian and Middle Eastern countries as well as others under the Belt and Road Initiative, as the country prepared for a gradual post-Covid opening.

Simmering tensions between Beijing and Washington, which have worsened since the trade war began in 2018, were heightened again this summer around the issue of Taiwan. However, the issue showed signs of stabilizing as the two countries’ leaders met in November and agreed to work toward getting relations back on track.

In 2023, China will expand its “all-round diplomacy,” former Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during an end-of-year symposium on Dec. 25, emphasizing deepening China-Russia ties, recalibrating relations with the US, and advancing China’s cooperation with Europe.

Just as some of the world’s major economies ushered in new leadership this year, including the U.K., Australia, South Korea, and Italy, China will finalize its slate of top government officials in March, for the next five-year term. Five people with foreign policy backgrounds made it onto the country’s top decision-making body this year, and they will likely set the tone of China’s diplomacy for the years to come.

New diplomats



Following the all-important party congress in October, Wang entered the 24-member politburo, while four others in the foreign policy sphere were elected to the party’s Central Committee — Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US and newly appointed foreign minister; Qi Yu, chief of the foreign ministry’s party committee; Liu Jianchao, minister of the International Department of the Central Committee; and Liu Haixing, deputy director of the Office of the party’s National Security Commission.

With the exception of 69-year-old Wang, the four others were born in the 1960s, in line with the trend of appointing a younger generation of officials in their 50s and early 60s, who now dominate the party’s top decision-making body.

In addition, the newly elected group has extensive experience dealing with Europe and Asia, unlike past foreign policy heavyweights such as former foreign ministers Yang Jiechi and Li Zhaoxing, who specialized in dealing with US-related matters. This indicates a potential shift in diplomatic focus away from the US

China’s top envoy Wang studied Japanese and was in charge of the Asia division of the foreign ministry, while Liu Jianchao served as the ambassador to Indonesia and to the Philippines. Qin spent several years of his career in the Chinese embassy in the UK before his 17-month-long stint as China’s chief diplomat to the United States, and Liu Haixing was the head of the foreign ministry’s European division after studying in France.

Russia-Ukraine conflict



Russia’s attacks on neighbouring Ukraine in February marked one of the biggest geopolitical crises in recent decades and dragged China into a diplomatic vortex, as the conflict also put China’s close ties with Russia under the spotlight.

As the war has gone on, China has refrained from condemning Russia about the invasion and largely kept a neutral stance, while the US and a number of European countries have hit Russia with economic sanctions, leading to global energy and food crises.

Facing the dilemma of balancing its relations between Moscow and its European partners, China repeatedly called for “constraint” on both sides and has pushed for the conflict to be settled diplomatically, as Xi did during a virtual call with French and German leaders in March and an in-person meeting with the European Council president in December.

Western countries have criticized China for not condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine. However, Qin, the new foreign minister, did say that there were lines that China would not cross with its relationship with Russia.

Return to the world stage



China made a return to the world stage in 2022, especially in the second half of the year, as Xi embarked on three major overseas trips, leaving the country for the first time since January 2020. On those trips, he held in-person bilateral talks with the leaders of more than 40 countries.

State media reports and the foreign ministry said such a packed diplomatic schedule was the comprehensive application of “Xi Jinping thought on diplomacy” — or “Xi-plomacy” — and “major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics,” terms brought forward by Xi to describe China’s approach in global governance and foreign affairs.

Xi’s diplomatic tour began with a September trip to the Uzbek city of Samarkand while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. In November, he attended two more major international summits — the Group of 20 (G-20) leaders’ gathering in Bali and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Bangkok. Xi was then seen shaking hands with his American, Australian and Japanese counterparts, mending ties that have frayed in recent years.

Facing continued pressure from US-imposed technology barriers and trade sanctions, China has partially shifted its trade focus to Europe, inviting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the European Council President Charles Michel for state visits. Scholz, the first G-7 leader to visit Beijing since the beginning of the pandemic, brought a delegation that included a dozen leaders of blue-chip German companies, while the country’s foreign direct investment in China has been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic.

As China considers hosting a third Belt and Road Forum in 2023 — following a three-year hiatus — Xi also used diplomatic meetings to cement relationships with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as the Middle East. Earlier this month. Xi visited Saudi Arabia for the inaugural China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, in China’s largest and highest-level diplomatic engagement with Arab nations in decades.

Stabilizing Sino-US relations

The world’s top two economies experienced heightened tensions in 2022, climaxing with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August. As the Taiwan issue remains a “red line” for Beijing, China responded by holding live military drills around the island and suspending cross-border cooperation on judicial and climate change matters with Washington.

However, tensions have shown signs of easing now that the two sides have held several rounds of high-level talks that culminated with an in-person meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden in November on the sidelines of the G-20. During the three-hour discussion, the pair agreed to work together to get relations “back on track.”

However, a new wave of turbulence between Beijing and Washington is already on the horizon. The US House of Representatives, soon to be under Republican control after the party’s victory in the midterm elections, is likely to take a fresh hardline approach toward China.

But as the two sides prepare for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit China early next year, the chances for a thaw in Sino-US relation are growing. As Wang, the former foreign minister, recently said: “Seeking cooperation is a necessity, not a choice.” CAIXIN GLOBAL

