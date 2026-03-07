China rebuts Australia’s claim of ‘unsafe’ army chopper incident

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China and Australia traded accusations over an encounter involving helicopters above the Yellow Sea, the latest such military incident to buffet bilateral ties.

A People’s Liberation Army Navy chopper intercepted an Australian Defence Force helicopter on March 4 in an “unsafe and unprofessional” manner, Canberra said in a statement on March 6 . China’s Defence Ministry described the actions of its aircraft as “legitimate, reasonable and professional”.

Australia said its MH-60R helicopter took off from the frigate HMAS Toowoomba in international waters under Operation Argos, part of permitted efforts to enforce United Nations sanctions against North Korea. There were no injuries or damage from the encounter, the government said.

China said HMAS Toowoomba has repeatedly deployed helicopters to conduct “close-in reconnaissance”, endangering the country’s national security.

China is Australia’s top trading partner, and the two sides have patched up ties after a deterioration during the pandemic. At the same time, the US is Australia’s closest security ally, leaving Canberra with a delicate balancing act.

A midair encounter between a PLA-AF Su-35 fighter jet and a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon sparked a heated bilateral exchange in October 2025 , spurring a warning from China to Canberra to quit aircraft provocations. BLOOMBERG