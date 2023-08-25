China real estate agents turn to live-streaming for a leg up in a downturn

BEIJING – When the pandemic erupted and China halted the movement of people, real-estate agent Wang Shujuan saw an opportunity – give property seekers livestreamed sales videos of her latest homes direct to their phones.

Knowing she had to adapt, “Beauty Wang”, as she’s known to her 73,000 followers, first took to selling houses on Douyin, China’s Tiktok, in April 2020.

Now, amid a deepening real estate slowdown, Ms Wang, 39, is betting that livestreaming will increasingly become the path to win over hungry buyers.

“The property market isn’t that great right now, but there are ways still to make money,” said Ms Wang. “If you’re not live-streaming, you won’t be able to sell a single home – you’d be obsolete.”

As home sales tumble and prices tank even in coveted markets like Shanghai, all signs point to a faltering post-Covid 19 rebound, forcing property agents and developers to get creative. While not a new phenomenon in China, the popularity of live-streaming is picking up, a rare bright spot in a struggling sector.

On ByteDance Ltd’s Douyin, which has over two million real estate livestreamers, the total number of hours streamed by property agents doubled in 2022 from a year ago, according to a report by a consultancy backed by the company.

Some agents take viewers on voyeuristic tours inside luxury homes, while others stage comedy skits, dance to jaunty jingles, or even masquerade as popular TV characters.

Ms Wang, who has been in the industry for nine years, opts for a more sleek, professional news anchor setup, dissecting market trends from behind an office desk. In a blend of performance and sales, others have adopted monikers like “Madam Real Estate” and “Real Estate Enzyme”.

“Livestreaming will be increasingly essential,” said Mr Georg Chmiel, chair of real estate firm Juwai-IQI, adding that it was particularly appealing to overseas buyers who were unable to visit properties in person.

Jumping aboard

China’s tech giants are capitalizing on the pivot. Last year, short-video app Kuaishou Technology set up a real estate service center – called Ideal Homes – with listings and livestreams categorised by cities. The gross transaction value of houses on the app surpassed 10 billion yuan in 2022.

“We’ll be focusing on the online real estate shared services Douyin can provide,” said a ByteDance spokesman.

Livestreamers like Ms Wang remain relatively unusual cases of optimism in an ailing property market. For most, visiting a home in person is key to securing the transaction. Meantime, China’s housing market shows little sign of exiting its funk.

The value of residential sales tumbled 43 per cent nationwide in July from June, the weakest month in almost six years, while home prices dropped for a second month. Any new demand will depend on confidence in prices going up, which has yet to happen, according to Ms Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist at Natixis.