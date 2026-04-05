Straitstimes.com header logo

China ready to cooperate with Russia to ease Middle East tension, foreign minister says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China's foreign minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a phone call that both sides should make efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

China's foreign minister Wang Yi (left) told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that both countries should make efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

PHOTOS: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING - China’s top diplomat told his Russian counterpart on April 5 that he is willing to work together to “de-escalate” the war in the Middle East, Beijing’s state media reported.

Mr Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a phone call that “China and Russia should uphold fairness on major issues of principle”, state news agency Xinhua said, noting that the call came at Mr Lavrov’s request.

Mr Wang said that “the situation in the Middle East is still deteriorating and fighting is escalating”, Xinhua reported.

He also reiterated China’s call for an “immediate ceasefire” to the fighting triggered by US-Israeli strikes against Iran that began on Feb 28.

“China is willing to continue cooperating with Russia in the UN Security Council, communicating promptly on major issues and making efforts to de-escalate the situation and maintain regional peace and stability and global security,” Xinhua quoted Mr Wang as saying.

Beijing and Moscow are close economic and political partners, and the relationship has deepened further since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. AFP

More on this topic
China says US, Israeli attacks on Iran the ‘root cause’ of Hormuz blockage
A face-saving chance for Trump to pause the war on Iran
See more on

Wang Yi

China

Middle East

Russia

Iran war

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.