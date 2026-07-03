China ramps up warning to Japan, Philippines over maritime talks

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr shake hands before a summit meeting in Tokyo on May 28.

BEIJING – China issued a legal warning against Japan and the Philippines over their upcoming maritime border talks, escalating pressure on Washington’s key regional allies as they attempt to counter Beijing’s naval assertiveness.

The Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources said the planned discussions “constitute an internationally wrongful act” as it urged the two nations to start talks with Beijing, according to a legal opinion it released on July 2 .

The talks are unlawful as they are initiated “without consultation with China”, read the document issued by the China Institute for Marine Affairs under the ministry. The report also warned outside powers to avoid the “political risks” of assisting or recognising the talks.

The move signals Beijing’s growing displeasure at Manila and Tokyo’s decision to start maritime border talks involving waters east of Taiwan. China has subsequently sent Coast Guard vessels to patrol the area, as well as survey ships to map the seabed.

The legal opinion said China owns exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the region, as its territory covers Taiwan. The government in Taipei rejects that view, insisting that Taiwan is de facto independent.

The Japan-Philippine talks “in essence ignored the fact that Taiwan and its subordinate islands belong to China”, which infringe upon China’s territorial sovereignty and violate the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the legal opinion read.

The leaders of Japan and the Philippines have suggested in recent months their nations would likely be drawn into any fight over Taiwan, remarks that irked Beijing.

The two have also moved to deepen military ties, agreeing in May to elevate their relationship and open a series of defence talks. BLOOMBERG