China raises anti-dumping duties on some US, EU steel tubes and pipes

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China said on Friday (June 14) that it was raising anti-dumping duties on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes used at utilities and imported from the United States and the European Union.

The anti-dumping tax rate applicable to the steel tubes and pipes is between 57.9 per cent and 147.8 per cent on companies in the United States and the EU, effective from Friday, the Commerce Ministry said.

Tariffs on US steel extrusion firm Wyman-Gordon Forgings are at 101 per cent, while those on all other US companies are 147.8 per cent, the ministry said.

The anti-dumping tariff on Vallourec units Vallourec Deutschland GmbH and Vallourec Tubes France are 57.9 per cent, with all other EU companies face tariffs of 60.8 per cent.

China, the world's largest steel producer and consumer, had imposed 13-14.1 per cent tariffs on companies in the United States and the EU in 2014 which expired on May 10, 2019.

The decision to extend the anti-dumping tariff follows a request from the Chinese domestic steel tubes and pipes sector, the ministry said.