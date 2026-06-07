China puts EVs on a diet as battery boom adds bulk, CCTV reports

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Family EVs have grown wider over the years, with many popular vehicles now approaching or exceeding 2m in width.

BEIJING – China wants slimmer electric vehicles (EVs) after years of bigger batteries and rising demand for space and features helped make passenger cars significantly larger and heavier, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported on June 7 .

The average passenger car in the country weighed 1,704kg in 2024, weighing about a third more than in 2012, the report said. Family EVs have also grown wider over the years, with many popular sport utility vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles now approaching or exceeding 2m in width.

The trend is drawing attention as larger vehicles put pressure on existing infrastructure.

Some EVs are becoming too large for parking spaces designed under standards introduced a decade ago, according to CCTV. One vehicle measured by the broadcaster was nearly 2.3m wide, compared with the current standard parking-space width of 2.4m.

Longer driving ranges have been one factor behind the growth. Some manufacturers market vehicles capable of travelling up to 1,000km on a single charge, which can require battery packs weighing as much as 800kg, according to experts cited in the report.

Automakers have also added more comfort and lifestyle features to stand out in China’s crowded EV market. Some models are marketed as mobile living spaces where users can work, watch videos, drink coffee and rest, with some even featuring in-car toilets, the report said.

Beijing has already begun responding.

A mandatory national standard that took effect on Jan 1 bars new EV models that fail to meet energy-consumption requirements from being produced, sold or registered, in a bid to curb the growing size and weight of electric cars. BLOOMBERG