China pushes on with campaign against 'feminisation of male youth'

Actors such as Xiao Zhan (left) and Gong Jun have shot to international fame for acting in boys' love shows.
Actors such as Xiao Zhan (left) and Gong Jun have shot to international fame for acting in boys' love shows.PHOTOS: WEIBO
China Correspondent
  • Published
    29 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - Censors in China targeted effeminate male celebrities and television shows based on web novels on boys' love - a genre depicting blossoming romance between young men - last month as the government continued to deal with a so-called masculinity crisis in the country.

In a meeting on Sept 16, the National Radio and Television Administration urged broadcasters to boycott adaptations of boys' love novels. This came two weeks after censors ordered entertainment shows to firmly reject the "perverse aesthetics" of "niangpao", a derogatory term referring to effeminate behaviour in men.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 