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China protests to Japan about Tokyo embassy break-in

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FILE PHOTO: A Japanese police officer stands guard next to a plaque at the entrance of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

An individual who claimed to be an active-duty officer of the Japan Self-Defence Forces scaled the wall and forcibly entered the Chinese Embassy on the morning of March 24.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BEIJING - China has lodged a strong protest and made representations with the Japanese after what it described as a “forceful break-in” at its embassy in Tokyo, the Chinese foreign ministry said on March 24.

An individual who claimed to be an active-duty officer of the Japan Self-Defence Forces scaled the wall and forcibly entered the Chinese Embassy on the morning of March 24, ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular press conference.

“The individual admitted that his actions were illegal and threatened to kill Chinese diplomatic personnel in the so-called name of God,” Mr Lin said.

China is “deeply shocked” by the incident, Mr Lin said, urging Tokyo to conduct a thorough investigation, punish those responsible and provide an explanation.

“The Japanese side must effectively guarantee the safety of the premises and personnel of Chinese embassies and consulates in Japan, reflect on and correct its policies towards China, and fundamentally prevent such incidents from occurring again,” he said.

The Japanese defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ties between the two Asian neighbours have deteriorated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested last November a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan, the democratically-governed island China claims its own, could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

Japan will downgrade its description of ties with China from “one of its most important” in an annual diplomatic report, citing a series of confrontations with Beijing over the past year, according to a draft reviewed by Reuters.

Asked about the decision, Mr Lin reiterated a call for Ms Takaichi to withdraw her remarks. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.