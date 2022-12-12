China protests shine light on limits of Uighur solidarity

SHANGHAI - Their deaths in a fire triggered China’s biggest protests in generations, but few people seemed to know the victims were Uighur families torn apart by Beijing’s crackdown in Xinjiang.

On Nov 24, 10 people died in the apartment block blaze in Urumqi, the north-western region’s capital, with many around China blaming a grinding Covid-19 lockdown for scuppering rescue efforts.

The news unleashed long-simmering resentment over Beijing’s health curbs, setting off widespread demonstrations that helped tip the government into reversing its strict coronavirus measures.

For the protesters, those who died in the fire were martyrs of zero-Covid.

But AFP interviews with relatives of the victims show they felt the fire was only the latest tragedy to strike their community.

Abdulhafiz Maimaitimin, a Uighur who left China in 2016 and now lives in Switzerland, lost his aunt Qemernisahan Abdurahman and four of her young children in the fire.

Her husband and son, along with Maimaitimin’s father, were arrested by Chinese authorities in 2016 and 2017.

Maimaitimin and his family believe they were spirited into a sprawling network of detention centres where China has been accused of detaining more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities.

“My aunt waited several years for (her loved ones) to be released but died without seeing them again,” 27-year-old Maimaitimin said.

After allegations by Washington and others of genocide, a United Nations report said in August that torture claims were credible and that the detentions may constitute crimes against humanity.

Beijing says the facilities are voluntary vocational schools designed to eliminate extremist thought.

‘Doors locked from outside’

The mainly Uighur area of Urumqi where the deadly fire erupted appeared to have been under strict Covid-19 curbs since August.

“Perhaps if my aunt’s husband and son had been there, they could have used their strength to save them,” Maimaitimin said. “But maybe not, since the door was locked from the outside.”

Other residents and relatives of the deceased have made similar claims and alleged that lockdown barricades slowed the emergency response.

Authorities have denied the accusations.