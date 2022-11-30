China protesters should not be harmed or coerced, says White House

WASHINGTON – Protesters in China opposing Covid-19 lockdowns should not be physically harmed or intimidated, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

“We don’t want to see protesters physically harmed, intimidated or coerced in any way. That’s what peaceful protest is all about, and that’s what we have continued to stand up for, whether it’s in China or Iran or elsewhere around the world,” he told CNN.

The Chinese authorities have been seeking out some who gathered at protests over the weekend, people who were at the Beijing demonstrations told Reuters.

China’s foreign ministry has said rights and freedoms must be exercised within the framework of the law. REUTERS

