China promotes traditional cures as Pfizer pill alternatives in combatting Covid-19

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - As Hong Kong's outbreak became the deadliest in the world, among the aid Beijing sent to the financial hub were 1 million packets of honeysuckle, rhubarb root, sweet wormwood herb and other natural ingredients, all mixed according to principles of traditional Chinese medicine.

Practitioners of the centuries-old medicinal system argue such herbal combinations can be just as effective as antiviral pills like Pfizer Inc's Paxlovid.

"Unlike Western medicine that targets the virus itself, the way TCM works against Covid is to first effect change in the environment of our human body," said Dr Liu Qingquan, dean of Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine. "Once the environment changes, the virus can no longer survive."

President Xi Jinping wants other countries to give China's herbal cures a chance. His government is promoting TCM to allies worldwide, sending traditional medicine specialists to Cambodia and supporting clinical trials in Pakistan, both countries that rely heavily on Chinese aid.

Russia in 2020 allowed pharmacies to sell Lianhua Qingwen, one of the most popular types of TCM used to treat Covid patients, and the government of another leader, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, agreed last year to establish a centre to produce TCM near Minsk.

Making TCM globally acceptable as a treatment option for Covid is an important part of Mr Xi's strategy to use the pandemic to elevate Chinese innovations and inventions.

China has still not approved widely used vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer, instead developing its own vaccines and making them easily available worldwide.

To advance its soft-power goals, China needs locally developed vaccines and treatments, says Mr Michael Shoebridge, director of defence, strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank in Canberra.

"This is part of creating a Sino-centered world," he says. "It's a door opener."

Active ingredients

China is struggling to persuade sceptics to put aside doubts about medication that hasn't gone through the large, standardised clinical trials required by regulators with global credibility like the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency.

Western medicine explicitly explains how the active ingredients of a drug are processed in the body, but TCM's proponents face challenges showing how the various components in a concoction work.

While studies done in China claim TCM has benefits for Covid patients, critics say there are problems in the way the trials are designed and executed, and these prevent researchers from reaching unbiased and convincing conclusions.