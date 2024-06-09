China probes top exec at $2 trillion state-backed investment firm for graft

BEIJING – A top executive at a major Chinese state-backed investment company is under investigation for corruption, the government’s anti-corruption body said on June 9, as an unrelenting crackdown on graft sweeps through the finance sector.

Mr Xu Zuo, vice-president at China Citic Group, is “suspected of serious disciplinary and legal violations”, the Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in an online statement, without giving further details.

Citic Group is a vast state-run investment conglomerate with the equivalent of over US$1.5 trillion (S$2 trillion) in total assets as of 2023, according to its official website.

Mr Xu, a senior economist with a background in overseas acquisitions and restructuring, has been on the firm’s executive committee since 2019.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a near-constant crackdown on official corruption since coming to power over a decade ago.

Proponents say the campaign encourages clean governance, while critics argue it also serves as a vehicle for Mr Xi to purge political rivals.

Anti-graft bodies have trained their sights on the financial sector in recent months, including banking, insurance and state-owned enterprises.

In May, Bai Tianhui, the former general manager at another huge state-backed asset management firm, Huarong, was sentenced to death after being found guilty of taking over 1.1 billion yuan (S$204 million) in bribes. AFP