China probes government, bosses as chip race with US heats up

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing's blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion (S$759 billion) industry.

The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country's plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off American silicon.

Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing, whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co to Xiaomi Corp, became the most senior sitting Cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four years.

The same day, Caixin reported that Mr Ding Wenwu, head of a high-profile state-backed fund that invested tens of billions of dollars in the semiconductor industry, was unreachable after he became the target of a probe.

Beijing hasn't linked the two cases nor specified allegations beyond legal and disciplinary violations.

But they come on the heels of several cases since late 2021 that have unnerved an industry accorded priority status by Mr Xi Jinping and long accustomed to government funding and support.

Just days before Mr Xiao's probe was announced, Caixin reported that an investigation had also started against Mr Zhao Weiguo, who had served as the chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup before that company - once regarded as one of China's national champions in semiconductors - collapsed under a mountain of debt.

Mr Zhao had publicly fought a US$9 billion bailout of Tsinghua Unigroup, led by state-backed funds, before he was ousted from the group.

"The Chinese Communist Party is deadly serious about advancing China's capacity and self reliance when it comes to the chip sector. This is vital to the party," said Mr Alex Capri, a research fellow at the Asia-based Hinrich Foundation.

"These important figures take on positions highly instrumental for advancing China's chip industry but it is not 100 per cent clear whether they are completely toeing the party line. At the same time, the party is trying to control more and more of the tech sector."

The MIIT didn't respond to faxed inquiries, while representatives for the IC fund weren't available for comment. Mr Ding and Mr Zhao didn't answer phone calls from Bloomberg News seeking comment.

Mr Xiao's ministry and Mr Ding's fund - the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co. - are instrumental in Beijing's struggle with Washington for tech supremacy.

They often act in concert to spur development of the semiconductors crucial to everything from phones to cars, as well as future applications in AI and robotics.

The probe into Mr Xiao raises questions about the effectiveness of a campaign that's swallowed billions of dollars in funding, but has yet to produce technologies to truly challenge Silicon Valley.

His plight caught many by surprise. One senior executive at a major electronics maker was still preparing to meet with the minister to discuss supply chain issues before the news emerged, according to a second person familiar with the arrangement, who asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive topic.