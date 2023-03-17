China’s Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia for first time since Ukraine invasion

BEIJING/MOSCOW - China’s President Xi Jinping will travel to Russia on a state visit next week, his first trip to Russia since it invaded Ukraine.

Mr Xi will be in Russia from March 20-22, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday. It will be his first overseas trip since he won a third term as president earlier this month.

Mr Xi will exchange opinions on major international and regional issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The objective of the visit is to further deepen bilateral trust, spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

During the trip, Mr Xi is expected to discuss China’s recently released 12-point blueprint for ending the war in Ukraine, a document dismissed by most Western governments.

The criticism of the plan was more muted from Ukraine, which has tried to avoid alienating Beijing since the start of the war.

“During the talks, they will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China,” the Kremlin said.

“A number of important bilateral documents will be signed,” it added.

The visit comes as China offers to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with scepticism in the West given Beijing’s diplomatic support for Russia.

Mr Xi and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky also plan to speak by video link soon in what would be their first conversation since Russia’s invasion, a Ukrainian official familiar with the preparations said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang spoke on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba about bilateral ties and the invasion.

A possible call between Mr Xi and President Joe Biden is also on the cards.

Mr Xi last visited Russia in mid-2019, while Mr Putin visited Beijing in early 2022 to attend the opening of the Winter Olympics. At that meeting, the two leaders agreed to a “no limits” friendship and signed a series of long-term energy supply deals.

The two then met in September at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Forum, where Mr Putin said he understands Beijing’s “questions and concerns” about his invasion of Ukraine, a rare admission of tensions between the diplomatic allies.

The two sides have since continued to reaffirm the strength of their ties. Trade between the two countries has soared since the invasion, and China is Russia’s biggest buyer of oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS