China prepared for any harm to sovereignty as Taiwan says war games to focus on combating blockade

TAIPEI - China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday that authorities will be prepared and will be on high alert for any harm to China’s sovereignty and territory, following media reports of EU calls for navy patrols in the Taiwan Strait.

On Sunday, in an opinion piece in French newspaper Le Journal Du Dimanche, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged European navies to patrol the Taiwan Strait.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up military pressure over the past three years to try to assert its sovereignty claim.

Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military drills this year will focus on combating a blockade of the island and preserving the fighting ability of its forces, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

China practised precision strikes and blockading the island in drills around the island this month which were staged after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said the Han Kuang exercises would be split into two parts - table top drills from May 15-19 and then mobilising forces from July 24-28 to include live-fire exercises.

The focus will be on combat forces “preservation” and “maritime interception”, it said.

That will include using civilian airports and dispersing air assets, as well as how to disguise forces on the ground, the ministry said.

The naval part will integrate sea, air and land forces to attack enemy forces and amphibious assault ships, and to protect sea lanes to counter blockade efforts, it said.

Beijing has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and has vowed to defend its freedom and democracy.

Taiwan is trying to boost its defensive capabilities by investing in new equipment like long-range missiles and drones and by extending compulsory military service to one year.

Although Taiwan’s military is generally well-trained and well-equipped with mostly US-made hardware, China has huge numerical superiority and is adding advanced equipment such as stealth fighters. REUTERS