China police deploy high-tech tools to crush protests

BEIJING - Chinese police have deployed sophisticated surveillance tools in a push to stamp out a nationwide wave of unrest, using facial recognition software and location data to track down and detain protesters.

Frustration over prolonged Covid-19 restrictions has boiled over, triggering protests demanding an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms at a scale unseen in decades.

As Beijing announced a crackdown against the protests, its vast security apparatus swung into gear, using state-of-the-art surveillance to track down activists, according to a human rights lawyer offering free legal advice to protesters.

“In Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, police have seemingly used very high-tech methods,” said Ms Wang Shengsheng, a lawyer based in the city of Zhengzhou.

“In other cities, it seems like they have relied on surveillance footage and facial recognition,” she told AFP.

Beijing police may have used phone location data either captured from on-site scanners or Covid-19 health codes scanned by people taking taxis to areas where protests took place, she said.

“Many callers from Beijing were confused as to why they were contacted by police when they genuinely just walked past the protest site and didn’t take part,” she added.

“We have no idea how exactly they did this.”

Crackdown

Ms Wang has received over 20 calls in recent days from protesters or people whose friends and relatives have been detained. Most detentions she was told about lasted under 24 hours.

Protesters who contacted Ms Wang for help have been targeted too, she said.

In Shanghai, police have confiscated the phones of all those she was in touch with and who were summoned for questioning, “perhaps to extract all their data”, she added.