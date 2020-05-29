China plans to extend curbs on international flights until June 30: US embassy

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese civil aviation authorities plan to extend until June 30 their curbs on international flights imposed to restrain the spread of the coronavirus, the US embassy in Beijing said in a travel advisory on Friday (May 29).

China has drastically cut such flights since March to allay concerns over infections brought by arriving passengers.

A so-called "Five One" policy allows mainland carriers to fly just one flight a week on one route to any country and foreign airlines to operate just one flight a week to China.

US airlines are not flying to China at all because they suspended services before the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) adopted the flight curbs.

Chinese state media earlier this week reported that China will soon relax its border controls for eight countries, allowing certain categories of people to travel to some cities.

CAAC will let domestic and foreign airlines apply for "green channels" for chartered flights to airports in the mainland.

The countries given the green light are Singapore, Japan, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland.