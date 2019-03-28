China plans to cut waste imports to zero by next year

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China will aim to cut solid waste imports to zero by next year as part of its efforts to ease pollution pressures and encourage its recyclers to treat the soaring volumes of domestic trash, an environmental ministry official said on Thursday (March 28).

"China will further tighten restrictions of waste imports and eventually aims to realise zero waste imports by 2020," said Mr Qiu Qiwen, director of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment's solid waste division, on the sidelines of a briefing.

China was once the recipient of millions of tonnes of foreign paper, plastic and scrap metal, but it started restricting deliveries last year.