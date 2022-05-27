China pig breeders go high-tech in self-sufficiency push

CHIFENG, CHINA (REUTERS) - Tiny slivers of ear tissue snipped from hours-old piglets offer valuable clues for the team at Best Genetics Group (BGG) as it strives to improve the genetics of China's hog herd to produce cheaper meat for the world's top pork consumer.

Breeding pigs that have larger litters, reach slaughter weight quicker and require less feed can make a big difference in a market producing almost 700 million hogs a year.

BGG is among about 100 farms enrolled in just such a state-led endeavour to wean China off imported stock and breed a self-sustaining herd to feed its 1.4 billion people.

China has the world's biggest hog herd, but relies heavily on imports for breeding material, more so after the African swine fever virus in 2018-19 decimated its pig population and wiped out much of its breeding pool.

"We must insist on our own independent breeding," Ms Hao Wenjie, BGG's head breeder, told Reuters at one of its farms that lies about 30km outside the small city of Chifeng in northern China's remote Inner Mongolia region.

"Only then can we provide high-quality seeds, or breeding stock, for our market and break this need for everyone to go to foreign varieties," she added.

Breeders are looking to improve the genetics of overseas and local pigs, but lack of experience in collecting data, high costs, competition and market volatility pose big challenges.

These efforts come amid President Xi Jinping's calls for self-sufficiency in food, with the focus recently turning to the genetics or the "chips" of agriculture, seen as a weak link in China's food security.

China needs its own seeds to guarantee its "food bowl", Mr Xi said last month.

Raising a pig

Raising a pig in China costs about two-and-a-half times more than in the United States due to costly imported feed and high levels of disease.

Genetic improvements for cheaper meat are thus in high demand. But so far international companies have been better at this.

Rapid genetic progress requires rigorous data collection and analysis and not many managers in China have the experience to design and implement such collection.

Netherlands-based genetics consultant Jan Merks on a visit to BGG's farm admonished staff for mixing some batches. "In a commercial farm, it doesn't matter if you use two different boars during a sow's heat. Here, it has to be same."

Despite such hurdles, privately owned BGG, founded 10 years ago, is among those making progress.