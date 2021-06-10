China passes law to counter foreign sanctions

BEIJING - China on Thursday (June 10) passed an anti-sanctions law, which it says will help it retaliate against punitive measures from Western governments.

The law was passed by China's top lawmaking body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, during the closing session of its latest meeting, reported state broadcaster CCTV.

Few details have been revealed and a draft has not been made public. It is unclear whether the law can be enforced internationally or only in China.

State media has said the law, first mooted in January, is meant to "defend national interests", allowing Beijing to hit back against punitive measures by Western governments on Chinese officials and companies over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and the situation in Hong Kong.

