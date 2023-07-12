China opposes Nato’s move into Asia-Pacific region, warns of ‘resolute response’

BEIJING - China lashed back at Nato’s accusation that China challenges the group’s interests and security, and opposed any attempt by the military alliance to expand its footprint into the Asia-Pacific region.

In a strongly worded communique issued midway into a two-day summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on Tuesday, Nato said the People’s Republic of China (PRC) challenged its interests, security and values with its “ambitions and coercive policies”.

“The PRC employs a broad range of political, economic, and military tools to increase its global footprint and project power, while remaining opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up,” Nato heads of state said in their communique.

“The PRC’s malicious hybrid and cyber operations and its confrontational rhetoric and disinformation target Allies and harm Alliance security.”

China’s mission to the European Union said late on Tuesday it rejects the China-related content in Nato’s joint communique, and will firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

“Any act that jeopardises China’s legitimate rights and interests will be met with a resolute response,” it said.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the summit on Tuesday that China was increasingly challenging the rules-based international order, and that alliance partners should continue to engage in dialogue with China.

However, Nato made no mention of Taiwan in its communique.

Attendance from Asia-Pacific at the two-day summit includes leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

China said Nato ignored basic facts, wantonly distorted Beijing’s position and policies, and deliberately smeared China in its communique.

“We firmly oppose and reject this,” the Chinese mission said.

China also said Nato’s repeated declarations of being a “nuclear alliance” in its communiques will only further exacerbate tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, which China saw as a matter of deep concern.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was joining Nato leaders for a second time, aimed to remind the military alliance to pay heed to East Asia risks, while South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol sought deeper international security cooperation amid rising North Korean threats and tension over China.

In May, Kishida said Japan had no plans to become a NATO member, even though NATO was planning a Tokyo office, its first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

China resolutely opposes Nato’s “eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region” and warned any action threatening Beijing’s rights would be met with a resolute response, the country’s mission to the European Union said.

In the communique, Nato also said China sought to control key technological and industrial sectors, critical infrastructure, and strategic materials and supply chains, and that Beijing also used its economic leverage to create strategic dependencies and enhance its influence. REUTERS