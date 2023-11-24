China offers visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia

BEIJING – China will temporarily exempt citizens from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia from needing visas when visiting the world’s second-largest economy in a fresh move to spur post-pandemic tourism.

From Dec 1, 2023 to Nov 30, 2024, citizens from those countries entering China for business, tourism, sightseeing, visiting relatives and friends, or transiting for no more than 15 days will not need a visa, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Nov 24.

China has been taking steps in recent months, including the restoration of international flight routes, to revive its tourism sector following three years of strict Covid-19 measures that largely shut its borders to the outside world.

Beijing is also looking to reestablish its global image after clashing with many Western nations on issues including Covid-19, human rights, Taiwan and trade.

A recent Pew Research Centre survey in 24 countries revealed that views of China were broadly negative, with 67 per cent of adults expressing unfavourable views.

More than half of the respondents said China interfered in the affairs of other nations and did not take into account the interests of others.

“This (visa) decision will facilitate travel to China for many German citizens to an unprecedented extent,” Germany’s ambassador to China, Ms Patricia Flor, said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We hope that the Chinese government will implement the measures announced today for all EU member states,” she said.

Visa-free travel to Germany for Chinese nationals would only be possible if all members of the European Schengen Agreement approved, she said.

Earlier in November, China expanded its visa-free transit policy to 54 countries to include citizens of Norway.

In August, Beijing scrapped all Covid-19 test requirements for inbound travellers. It also resumed 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei in July.

International flights in and out the country, while recovering slower than domestic ones, have been picking up pace.

China’s aviation authority said in October that 16,680 weekly flights were expected in the subsequent five months, with passenger flights expected to reach 71 per cent of the total four years ago. REUTERS