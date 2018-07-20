China never steals other countries' technology through military-civilian integration: Foreign Ministry spokesman

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China's Foreign Ministry has strongly refuted allegations that China stole other countries' technology through military-civilian integration.

"The accusations of the US official against China are totally unfounded and irresponsible; the Chinese side firmly opposes them," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a daily press briefing on Thursday (July 19).

Ms Hua made the remarks when asked to comment on a recent speech given by Mr Christopher Ford, the United States Assistant Secretary for International Security and Non-proliferation.

Mr Ford reportedly openly claimed in the speech that China intended to evade US export control policies, legally or illegally acquire advanced US technology through civil nuclear cooperation, and was dedicated to using a military-civil fusion approach for military purposes and great-power competition.

"China firmly opposes the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. It has been strictly fulfilling international obligations for nuclear non-proliferation and related international commitments, comprehensively and fully implementing relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, and actively participating in the international non-proliferation process," said Ms Hua.

China has for years kept a high sense of responsibility and gradually built a perfect system for non-proliferation and export controls, under which, strict measures have been adopted to ensure that relevant regulations are implemented effectively.

China has in this way made active efforts and great contribution to safeguarding the international system on non-proliferation and advancing international and regional peace and security.

"Promoting military-civilian integration is a common practice of the international community, including the United States," said Ms Hua. "China's military-civilian integration development strategy aims to effectively integrate military and local resources and promote a coordinated development of national defence and economy and society."

There is no such thing as stealing or transferring foreign technology through military-civilian integration, Ms Hua said.

For many years, China and the United States have been carrying out cooperation on the basis of mutual benefits and win-win results, which are also in line with industry and national interests of both sides, the spokesman said.

"China's active efforts and important contributions in the field of non-proliferation export controls are there for all to see," she said.

"The US move of disregarding facts and making arbitrary fabrications does not help to carry out and promote non-proliferation export control between the two countries, nor does it help normal economic, trade, scientific and technological cooperation, based on the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," Ms Hua said.

"This will not serve the common interests of the two sides."

She added: "We hope that the United States could discard its outdated Cold War mentality and view relevant issues in a correct way and contribute more to mutual trust and cooperation rather than unwarranted accusations and suspicion."