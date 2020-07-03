China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

Supporters of the government in Beijing march in Hong Kong on June 30, 2020.
Supporters of the government in Beijing march in Hong Kong on June 30, 2020.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Published
19 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Cabinet appointed Mr Zheng Yanxiong as the director of the mainland's new national security agency in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday (July 3).

Mr Zheng most recently served as the secretary-general of the Communist Party committee of the southern province of Guangdong.

He sparked controversy during a prior posting as the party chief of the southern city of Shanwei over his hardline stance towards protesters in 2011 at the small village of Wukan who sought compensation for land requisitioned by the government.

Xinhua also reported that China's State Council has appointed Mr Luo Huining as national security adviser to the national security agency.

 
 
 
Topics: 

Branded Content