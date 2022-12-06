China mourns ex-leader Jiang with police patrolling for Covid-19 protests

BEIJING – China is set to hold a public memorial service for former President Jiang Zemin, an event that comes with police still deployed on the streets of the Asian nation’s capital and financial hub to deter further protests against harsh zero-Covid rules.

Senior leaders and other elites will gather to remember Jiang, whose term as head of the ruling Communist Party from 1989 to 2002 coincided with China’s economy more than tripling in size. The televised service will start at 10am on Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

People across the nation of 1.4 billion people are expected to observe three minutes of silence, a period that will also see trading on the nation’s financial markets halted. It wasn’t clear when that stoppage would happen exactly.

President Xi Jinping will speak at the service, if the party follows the same protocol used for the memorial of former leader Deng Xiaoping in 1997. Jiang spoke about Deng’s legacy at that event, at times shedding tears.

In a sign of lingering tension in China, police continue to patrol protest sites in Beijing and Shanghai, two of the dozens of cities where demonstrations erupted early last week against the government’s zero-tolerance approach to eradicating the coronavirus.

That unrest was the biggest display of civil disobedience in China in decades. In the days since then, the government has taken steps to ease some of its restrictions.

Similar protests have occurred in other cities around the world. Some 200 demonstrators gathered near the White House on Sunday, shouting “Free China”, the Associated Press reported. A bipartisan group of US senators has warned China of “grave consequences” to ties between the world’s two biggest economies if a violent crackdown was unleashed on peaceful protesters.

China hit back at the US lawmakers on Monday, when foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing that they didn’t know enough about her nation. The Chinese government is “listening to the voices of the people”, she added.

Frustration with tough Covid-19 rules remains in China. Students at a university in Wuhan demonstrated on Sunday over what they said were confusing travel rules and access to food. Millions of people in that central city were locked down in early 2020 for more than two months, setting a precedent that has been repeated across the nation many times since, most notably in Shanghai earlier this year.

There had been concerns that Jiang’s death could provide a rallying point for protesters, though worries have faded some given moves by authorities in several major cities to ease testing requirements and the appearance at least that Mr Xi is now shifting away from zero-Covid.

The memorial service figures to be a heavily scripted affair, like most events held by the Communist Party. The people that lined the streets of Shanghai and Beijing recently to watch his hearse pass by were apparently organised by the government, and photos that circulated online seemed to show people being bussed to specific locations.

Jiang’s death has also prompted a wave of nostalgia on Chinese social media, with Internet users remembering him as colourful and erudite. One clip that was shared widely showed him playing conductor as senior leaders sang at a gala for China’s writers and artists in late 2001.

The memorial for Jiang – whose death in Shanghai at the age of 96 was announced by state media on Nov 30 – will likely give the public a glimpse of former President Hu Jintao, who was mysteriously escorted out of a major party congress in October.

Mr Hu, president in the decade following Jiang, sits on the committee that is handling the arrangement for the funeral. The 79-year-old seemed confused when he was led offstage halfway through the closing session of the twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle that handed Mr Xi more time in power. BLOOMBERG