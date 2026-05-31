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China mine collapse kills five, days after deadly Shanxi blast

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Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned that frequent accidents in some regions and sectors have caused heavy losses, urging officials to step up inspections.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned that frequent accidents in some regions and sectors have caused heavy losses, urging officials to step up inspections.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Five workers died after a collapse at a mine in south-western China, underscoring persistent safety issues and increased scrutiny following a gas blast at a coal mine in Shanxi earlier in May that killed at least 82 people.

An illegal excavation site collapsed in Huize County, Yunnan province, at about 4.30am local time on May 31, trapping six workers, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing local authorities.

Rescue teams retrieved the victims from the site and rushed them to hospital, but five later died from their injuries. The condition of the survivor is stable. Investigations are ongoing as officials assess accountability, Xinhua said.

The latest incident comes after the deadly May 22 gas explosion in Shanxi that also injured more than 120 people and marked China’s deadliest mining disaster in over a decade.

The latest collapse also follows a national safety meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on May 30.

Li warned that frequent accidents in some regions and sectors have caused heavy losses, urging officials to step up inspections, crack down on violations and falsification, and tighten oversight in high-risk industries including mining, fireworks, transport and construction.

Yunnan is a major coal-producing province in south-western China, with significant lignite reserves. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.