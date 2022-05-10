China medical experts say zero-Covid strategy buys time to vaccinate more people

A team of medical experts said Shanghai's vital role in the national economy made lockdown unavoidable. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
23 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China's tough zero-Covid measures remain essential to defeat the pandemic and buy time to improve vaccination rates and develop new treatments, senior health advisers wrote in recently published reports.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has been locked down for nearly six weeks as it battles China's biggest coronavirus outbreak, but the government have shrugged off criticism of its zero-Covid strategy, saying it remains the best option.

In correspondence published by the peer-reviewed medical journal the Lancet last Friday (May 6), a team of city medical experts said Shanghai's vital role in the national economy made lockdown unavoidable.

"As a leading economic centre and an open city in China, Shanghai has huge exchanges with other cities and regions in the country, so the spill-out of virus to other places... could have unimaginably severe consequences," said the team, which includes Zhang Wenhong, an adviser to authorities in Shanghai on treatment for Covid-19.

Shanghai's "dynamic" zero-Covid policies would "overcome weak links in the immunological barrier in populations across the country", they said, pointing out that around 49 million people aged 60 and over were still unvaccinated.

New vaccines specifically targeting Omicron variants could be available soon, but China also needed to overcome vaccine hesitancy, especially among old and vulnerable people, they added.

Dynamic zero-Covid was still required to prevent a "run" on China's health resources, according to a separate commentary published in the official journal of China's Disease Prevention and Control Centre and cowritten by senior government health advisor Liang Wannian.

"The dynamic Covid-zero strategies adopted by China have won a precious time window for the future," it said, adding that the country must "seize the opportunity" to develop more drugs and vaccines.

More On This Topic
Shanghai Covid-19 cases fall amid signs of tighter pandemic curbs
Shanghai says China's worst Covid-19 outbreak under effective control
Related Stories
These 2 years lost (or not): Looking back at how S'pore coped with Covid-19
South Africa's latest surge a preview of Covid-19's next chapter?
Young South Koreans dread revival of 'hoeshik' work dinners as pandemic eases
Paxlovid fails to prevent Covid-19 infection of household members: Pfizer
Can I dine out with an unvaccinated friend? What you can and can't do from April 26
Singaporeans in Shanghai taking extended lockdown in their stride
Catch flights, not Covid-19: How do you pick a ‘safe’ travel destination?
Are masks still needed? It depends on the setting
Covid-19 is an episode in human history. But how do we tell its story?
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top