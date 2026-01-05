Straitstimes.com header logo

China may take time to lift unofficial ban on South Korean culture: Official

FILE PHOTO: Pro-China supporters hold China and South Korea flags near Gimhae International Airport ahead of a bilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade tensions and bilateral relations, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

South Korea and China will sign preliminary agreements in areas including supply chain and digital economy during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to China.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL – Beijing is unlikely to lift its unofficial ban on South Korean culture any time soon, South Korean presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said in a radio interview on Jan 5.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is on a state visit to China and is

due to hold summit talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

Mr Kang said South Korea and China will sign preliminary agreements in areas including supply chain and digital economy.

The two countries will promote cooperation in areas such as supply chain investment, the digital economy, start-ups, the environment, climate change, human exchanges, tourism and countering transnational crime, South Korean national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Jan 2. REUTERS

South Korea’s Lee to meet Xi with trade, Pyongyang on the agenda
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
