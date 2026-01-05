China may take time to lift unofficial ban on South Korean culture: Official

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

South Korea and China will sign preliminary agreements in areas including supply chain and digital economy during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to China.

SEOUL – Beijing is unlikely to lift its unofficial ban on South Korean culture any time soon, South Korean presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said in a radio interview on Jan 5.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is on a state visit to China and is due to hold summit talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping .

The two countries will promote cooperation in areas such as supply chain investment, the digital economy, start-ups, the environment, climate change, human exchanges, tourism and countering transnational crime, South Korean national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Jan 2. REUTERS