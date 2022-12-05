China may announce downgrade of Covid-19 management as early as January: Sources

China may announce 10 new Covid-19 management measures as early as Wednesday. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
BEIJING - China may announce a downgrade of its Covid-19 management measures as a top-level Category A infectious disease to a less strict Category B as early as January, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

But before that, China may announce 10 new Covid-19 management measures as early as Wednesday.

These will supplement the 20 measures unveiled in November that set off a wave of Covid-easing steps across the nation.

The National Health Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters fax seeking comment. REUTERS

