China masses take Covid-19 fight into own hands

BEIJING - Left to fend for herself after China abruptly ended the world’s strictest Covid-19 restrictions, 31-year-old Share Xue and her daughter found themselves with 40 deg C fevers and an expired bottle of Motrin.

“I didn’t think it would be that difficult to get drugs,” she said from the southern city of Guangzhou, recalling how she had expected the government to take charge and give out medicine during her illness last month.

With hospitals overwhelmed, she turned to social media instead – and found an app on WeChat facilitating donations to those in need.

About an hour after detailing her situation, a stranger called offering two free Covid-19 test kits. Thirty minutes later, a woman who had just recovered from Covid-19 told her she could send two ibuprofen pills.

“This is the first time I really felt the warmth of people helping one another,” Ms Xue said. “I will teach my child to do the same.”

For 1.4 billion Chinese citizens that had the government dictate their movements since the pandemic began, the past six weeks have forced them to suddenly figure out how to survive on their own.

President Xi Jinping asked the public at the beginning of 2023 to “make an extra effort to pull through” the virus wave, and state media urged people to “take primary responsibility for their own health.”

On Wednesday, ahead of Chinese New Year, Mr Xi acknowledged the current outbreak had been “fierce” while noting “dawn is just ahead.” He called on local officials in rural areas in particular to improve medical care and protect people’s health.

But for many on the ground who suffered through Covid-19 with no help, those calls ring hollow.

The traumatic experiences risk upending the social contract that underpins the Communist Party’s legitimacy: An acceptance of one-party rule in return for competent governance that keeps people safe and improves their lives.

Instead, citizens are now gaining real-world experience in effectively living without the party.

“Frustrated citizens feel that they have been jerked 180 degrees from tightly patrolled Zero Covid society to fending for themselves in a viral jungle,” said Associate Professor Diana Fu from the University of Toronto. “It has become evident that people are serving the people, not the party serving the people.”

Chaos initially broke out after China’s dramatic U-turn on zero-Covid, which came swiftly after spontaneous anti-lockdown protests. People scrambled to get medicine, hospitals overflowed with infected patients, and crematoriums became overwhelmed with bodies.

The government released national guidance on self-quarantine and treatment, and some local authorities handed out medicine to the elderly. But officials failed to provide much clarity on Covid-19 data or mobilise national resources to ease shortages.