China manga convention bars Japanese content amid tensions

The event’s organisers said there would be a “full-scale adjustment” of content towards “a new Chinese style” theme.

TOKYO - Japanese-themed manga and anime have been barred from one of China’s largest comic conventions about a week before the show begins in late December, Hong Kong media reported, amid a continuing diplomatic row between Tokyo and Beijing.

The decision was notified to participants on Dec 19 ahead of the two-day Comicup convention scheduled to be held next weekend in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou near Shanghai, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Exhibitors and visitors were informed by the event’s organisers that there would be a “full-scale adjustment” of content towards “a new Chinese style” theme across the venue due to the “current social environment and our cultural obligations,” the Hong Kong newspaper said on Dec 23.

The exhibition areas themed around American and European content did not seem to be affected at the event featuring some 7,000 booths, which has become a massive marketplace for creators of derivative works based on various anime, comics, and game fan groups, according to the report.

While the notification did not name Japan, several dozen exhibitors featuring Japanese anime and other themed content said on social media that their booths had been cancelled for reasons “well-known to all” and “factors beyond control”, the SCMP said.

A similar comic convention held in Shanghai in October drew hundreds of thousands of visitors. The paper quoted a woman whose booth was supposed to have featured artwork of the Japanese manga “Let’s Go Karaoke!” as saying, “I am feeling utterly helpless and sad.”

The ongoing dispute between the two Asian neighbours stems from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s parliamentary remarks in November that suggested an attack on Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, prompting possible involvement of the Self-Defence Forces.

Beijing has since ramped up its retaliatory measures, including urging its citizens not to visit Japan, suspending seafood imports from the neighbouring country and cancelling cultural events featuring Japanese artists. KYODO NEWS