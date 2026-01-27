China makes strides in extreme weather forecasts to help citizens stay safe

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Pedestrians making their way along a road in Shanghai amid falling snow on Jan 20.

BEIJING – China has made strides in extreme weather forecasting, extending the lead time for severe convective weather warnings to 48 minutes in 2025 , up from 38 minutes in 2020.

This additional time is crucial for people to take necessary safety measures, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

In addition, the precision of 24-hour typhoon path forecasts has improved, reducing errors to 58km, from 65 km in 2020.

Head of China Meteorological Administration Chen Zhenlin said at a conference on Jan 26 that the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are challenging traditional understanding.

“This calls for a deeper scientific insight into natural phenomena, and highlights the role of meteorology as the first line of defence in disaster prevention and mitigation,” he said.

He added that the administration improved joint efforts for prevention and response to major weather disasters in 2025 .

Collaboration with the Agricultural Department saved 1.15 billion kg of wheat from dry, hot winds. The partnership with the ministries of Public Security and Transport has also enhanced road management during severe weather. A joint initiative with the Cultural Heritage Department has evaluated meteorological risks at more than 5,000 heritage sites.

Dr Chen emphasised the need to strengthen defences against weather-related disasters, improve alert systems and incorporate risk warning tools into digital government platforms.

In Jiangsu province, the meteorological service recently rolled out a plan to quickly deliver clear weather alerts to the public and local officials. This plan focuses on extreme weather events like typhoons, heavy rain and snowstorms, using multiple communication channels such as text messages, emergency broadcasts and television.

Dr Chen said the meteorological departments will enhance the analysis of climate change trends and the study of extreme weather patterns.

“Our goal is to promote the upgrade of infrastructure standards and boost flood prevention and disaster response capabilities in northern areas, helping to build a society that’s resilient to climate change,” he said. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK