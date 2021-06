BEIJING - When Mr Xie Xiaomin wanted to get vaccinated two weeks ago on May 29, he only had to trek 2km to the township hospital, where a vaccination centre had been specially set up for villages in the area.

"It's not far, many of us walked there. The government made it convenient for us to get vaccinated, especially the older villagers," said Mr Xie, 54, who runs a bed-and-breakfast in Mayuan village near the city of Jinggangshan in Jiangxi province.