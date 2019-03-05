China lowers growth target to 6-6.5%, the slowest pace in nearly three decades

BEIJING - China will aim for a lower growth target of between 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent this year as the economy loses steam due to the ongoing trade war with the US and weaker domestic and global demand.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is set to announce this when he delivers the government’s work report at the Great Hall of The People on Tuesday (March 5) morning.

The world’s second largest economy expanded at its slowest pace in 28 years to grow at a clip of 6.6 per cent last year, down from 6.8 per cent the year before (2017).

Economists expect growth this year to ease to below 6.3 per cent.

In recent weeks, Beijing has loosened credit, rolled out more infrastructure projects and cut taxes to support the economy.

Mr Li will be addressing nearly 3,000 lawmakers at the opening of the country’s parliament known as the National People’s Congress.

He is set to announce further measures such as steeper tax cuts to help businesses cope with rising costs.