China looks to strengthen ties in Russia's Central Asian backyard

XI’AN - China will for the first time host an in-person summit of Central Asian leaders this week, seeking to cement ties in a region seen as Russia’s backyard as its relations with the West sour.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to discuss deepening economic and security links with counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, former soviet states that analysts say are eager for alternative sources of investment with Moscow’s focus fixed on its war in Ukraine.

The two-day summit starting Thursday in the western city of Xi’an will overlap with a Group of Seven (G-7) meeting in Japan from Friday to Sunday, where efforts to counter China will be among the main talking points for leaders of the rich, western democracies.

“Beijing wants to promote a new alternative to the global order, and try to persuade the Central Asian region that this new global order is better for them too,” said Ms Adina Masalbekova, a research fellow at the OSCE Academy in Bishkek.

The inaugural China-Central Asia leaders summit was held online in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first in-person summit, Xi’an is a symbolic nod to the importance of economic ties, as the city was pivotal in the ancient Silk Road trade route that spans Central Asia.

“One of the biggest trump cards that we expect to see at this summit is a serious opening for Central Asian products to enter the Chinese market. This is something that the region has been asking for a couple of years now,” said Ms Niva Yau, a Kyrgyzstan-based fellow of the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub.

China’s trade with the five Central Asia states has multiplied a hundredfold since the establishment of diplomatic ties three decades ago, after the break-up of the Soviet Union. Investment between China and the five nations reached a record high of more than $70 billion (S$93.9 billion) in 2022.

In the lead-up to the summit, Chinese state media highlighted the importance of the region as a gateway for China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – a major infrastructure policy announced by Mr Xi when he visited Kazakhstan in 2013.

The two main BRI projects currently in discussion are a railway connecting China to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and a natural gas pipeline from Turkmenistan.

China’s BRI initiative has faced criticism for saddling emerging countries in debt for projects they can ill-afford.

Beijing is already a major creditor to the Central Asian countries, with Chinese loans to the poorer states of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan accounting for more than a fifth of their gross domestic product.

But with the region’s main backer Russia caught up in a grinding war with Ukraine and subject to international sanctions, analysts say the Central Asian states will welcome Beijing’s overtures.

“They understand that it’s very important to have alternative partners to Russia, and the number one alternative you have is China,” said Mr Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Centre based in Berlin.

In exchange for greater economic cooperation, China will be seeking support in keeping the region secure, say analysts.